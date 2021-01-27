Milk retailers say will not increase rates without govt approval

Milk retailers have warned dairy farmers and wholesalers they would not raise the price of milk in the future without notification from the city administration.

As per media reports, a letter from Khalil Ahmed, spokesperson of All Karachi Malik Retailers Welfare Association, to Shakir Umar Gujjar, President, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association of Pakistan, said that future increase in milk prices should be conditional on government notification.

The retailers were of the view that rising milk prices without notification from dairy farmers also lead to an increase in the price of milk at the retail level and retailers suffer the consequences of selling milk at unofficial rates.

The milk retailers further said in the letter that the issue of fixing new milk prices in terms of milk production cost would have to be resolved with the consent and approval of the government.

The retailers said that in the future milk sellers would not help the dairy farmers by selling milk at illegal rates and would not take any illegal action.