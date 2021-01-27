ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 52.87 (1.08%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 427.27 (1.68%)
KSE100 46,692 Increased By ▲ 404.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,466 Increased By ▲ 207.35 (1.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Little change expected as Fed ends first meeting of Biden era

  • And it will be up to Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor as Fed chief who is now Biden's Treasury secretary, to take up the lead in pushing that stimulus package through Congress.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve will on Wednesday conclude its first meeting since US President Joe Biden took office, and while the central bank is certain to comment on the health of the country's economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say it's unlikely to change its main policies.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will almost certainly keep interest rates at their rock-bottom level following the conclusion of its two days of deliberations, held as the world's largest economy endures the worst coronavirus outbreak globally with a death toll topping 420,000.

But markets will nonetheless closely follow the statement released after the meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference to see if policymakers remain optimistic about US growth prospects.

While vaccines have raised hopes about a solid recovery, snags in distribution and a new wave of infections could dampen enthusiasm among businesses and consumers, even as stock markets have hit successive records.

"The Fed has been consistent in the view that the course of the virus determines the course of the economy. The surge in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities since the last meeting has been staggering," said Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion rescue package that the IMF estimates would boost economic growth by five percent over three years.

Powell has repeatedly highlighted the need for government spending to take over the role of supporting the economy from the central bank.

And it will be up to Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor as Fed chief who is now Biden's Treasury secretary, to take up the lead in pushing that stimulus package through Congress.

"The Fed and Treasury will need to work closely to limit damage to the economy going forward. I can't imagine a closer and more collegial alliance than that between Powell and Yellen," Swonk said.

The Fed may be set to assume a lower-profile role in the economy's recovery, while Powell is also likely to see calm return to the central bank after Biden's predecessor in the White House Donald Trump barraged him with attacks and insults on Twitter.

Coronavirus Federal Reserve Twitter Federal Open Market Committee Jerome Powell Fed Chair Jerome Powell Diane Swonk Grant Thornton

Little change expected as Fed ends first meeting of Biden era

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters