Hong Kong stocks up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open of business Wednesday morning as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's hefty losses, with investors watching stimulus developments in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 165.32 points, to 29,556.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 percent, or 1.88 points, to 3,567.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 5.09 points, to 2,409.07.