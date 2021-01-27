ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Hong Kong stocks up at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 165.32 points, to 29,556.58.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open of business Wednesday morning as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's hefty losses, with investors watching stimulus developments in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 165.32 points, to 29,556.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 percent, or 1.88 points, to 3,567.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 5.09 points, to 2,409.07.

