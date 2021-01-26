ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
BISP conducting nationwide survey to update NSER: Senate told

APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday apprised the Senate that Benzir Income Support Programme (BISP) was conducting a nationwide survey to update National Socio Economic Registry (NSER).

In response to various questions during Question Hour, he said various approaches/ strategies had been adopted including door-to-door survey, desk based registration and teachers based census model to update BISP database.

Dr.Babar Awan said once the data collection process was completed, updated National Socio Economic Registry would be utilized for various social safety net initiatives of the government.

He said province-wise summary of desk based registration centers/ sites were being established across the country for registration of poor people.

He said out of total 264 sites across the country, 174 were operational sites.

Sharing the details of operational sites, he said there were 54 sites in Balochistan, 86 in Sindh, 20 in Punjab, 14 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 12 more site in Balochistan and 4 in Sindh would be operationalized in next week, he added.

To another question, Dr Babar said the Cabinet Implementation Committee (CIC) in its 34th meeting held on July 7, inter alia recommended and directed Finance Division to abolish all posts that have remained vacant for more than one year in BPS-1-16 in all Ministries/ Divisions and Executive Departments”.

Since above mentioned CIC decision required ratification by the Federal Cabinet, a summary for the Prime Minister was moved by Establishment Division routed through Finance, Law & Justice and Cabinet Divisions, he said.

He said the instant Summary was pending with Law and Justice Division.

