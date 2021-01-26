Minister for prompt action on demands of Govt employees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday asked the secretary establishment to take prompt action on the demands of All Government Employees Coordination Council (AGECC).

He was talking to a delegation of AGECC who called on the minister here at his office and apprised him about their demands. The delegation was led by President AGECC while the Secretary Establishment was also present on the occasion.

The council has demanded service structure, appointments on thousands of vacant posts, payment of Shuhada package of doctors died during corona duty, improvement of private testing services and others.