ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.85 (0.55%)
BR30 25,403 Increased By ▲ 283.22 (1.13%)
KSE100 46,243 Increased By ▲ 155.68 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,246 Increased By ▲ 80.32 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, mixed elsewhere

  • Winter wheat ratings also declined in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved in Montana, the No. 4 winter wheat producer in 2020.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Condition ratings for winter wheat declined during January in Kansas, the top US winter wheat producer, but monthly ratings were mixed in several other Plains and Midwest states, the US Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

The United States is the world's second-largest wheat exporter after Russia.

The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 30, reporting 46% of the US crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 29. Over the winter, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly US crop progress reports in April.

The USDA rated 43% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 24, down from 46% at the start of the month. A year ago, 34% of the Kansas crop was rated good to excellent.

Winter wheat ratings also declined in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved in Montana, the No. 4 winter wheat producer in 2020.

Farmers in the Plains states grow mostly hard red winter wheat, the largest US wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread.

Ratings improved in Illinois and Kentucky, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. But ratings declined in North Carolina, another soft wheat producer.

Wheat Russia Kentucky Metro police USDA official Colorado Nebraska South Dakota

US Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, mixed elsewhere

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters