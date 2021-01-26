PJBF celebrates 20 years of its existence

KARACHI: Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) launched in 2001 is celebrating its 20-years of existence in 2021. With Aziz Memon as the founding Chairman, it was subsequently steered by Farrukh Sheikh, Abdul Kader Jaffer, Sohail P. Ahmed and now with Kalim Farooqui as its present Chairman and Tetsuya Suematsu as Senior Vice Chairman. Each one of them have immensely contributed towards the robust foundation and for raising the height of the pedestal at which the PJBF stands today.

The Forum was then officially launched with the exclusive purpose of getting the business communities of both Pakistan and Japan to cooperate in order to further improve trade and investments between the two friendly nations who will celebrate their 70 years of successful diplomatic relations next year.

Abdul Razzak Dawood, the then Federal Minister of Commerce, Industries and Production had consented to be the Chief Guest at PJBF’s launching and who in his present capacity as Advisor to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production is helping PJBF in its efforts and under whose leadership PJBF last visited Japan in 2018 as part of the Joint Dialogue between the two governments.

The forum carries out numerous dedicated activities which include monthly meetings of the board of directors to discuss business matters and issues if any, interactive sessions with prominent individuals, regularly organize exhibitions and seminars, arrange trade delegations to Japan every year comprising of PJBF members belonging to SME’s for networking with their Japanese counterparts.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021