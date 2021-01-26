Hyderabad DC for expediting anti-polio vaccination drive

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the all Deputy Commissioners and Health officers of the Division to pace-up anti-polio vaccination with special focus to cover all refusals.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad while chairing a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force with all DCs through video link reviewed the post campaign achievements and to discuss arrangements for next anti polio campaign, and urged upon the DCs that polio free districts status must be assured in future.

In meeting Commissioner further directed them to submit a detail performance report of health facilities, lack of staff and other facilities. In addition to this Commissioner said that administration must identify the issues of less performing Union councils in their districts and take serious efforts to improve the performance.

In the meeting the Additional Commissioner II Tahir Memon gave a detail presentation on the present situation of polio campaign of all districts.

The Commissioner informed that in 2017 Hyderabad district was polio free and environmental sample was also negative but due to migration of families from rural to urban areas, the environmental sample became positive in December 2020, but with collective efforts we will make Hyderabad polio free.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar soomro briefed the meeting that refusal cases have been addressed/ covered in Hyderabad District at some extent and hoped that by revising micro plan we will improve the performance. DCs of Hyderabad division briefed the meeting about polio campaign and routine immunization.

At the end Commissioner Hyderabad directed all DCs that all polio workers who are performing their duties in good manner must be awarded to increase their moral.

