Sherani accuses Fazl for fraudulently adding his name with JUI

  • He said the party members from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also expressed their concerns over party registration with Fazl’s name in the ECP.
APP 25 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) Senior Leader Muhammad Khan Sherani Monday said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had himself negated the democratic norms by adding his own name with the party, while submitting an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its re-registration in 2018.

Addressing a presser, he said there was evidence exposing Fazl for appending his own name with the party on the official letterhead.

He said the party members from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also expressed their concerns over party registration with Fazl’s name in the ECP.

Later, the leaders were informed that the JUI was registered with the name of Fazl, mistakenly, he added.

Sherani, the former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology, urged the ECP to review the party’s constitution, which clearly stated its name as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan.

He said Fazl ur Rehman had no authority to repeal the party’s membership of any member as per the JUI’s constitution. “We are the founding members of the JUI-Pakistan and will always remain its part,” he added.

He said the party was registered with the ECP as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan in 2002, but it was later, changed on the request of someone.

In 2013, in the central party's meeting, Dr Ishaq asked Fazl for clarification of adding his name with the party. However, Fazl rejected.

After the meeting, the party member felt ‘devoid of integrity’ in the party affairs.

He asked the party workers to join hands to leave the factions named after individuals.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Maulana Shujaul Mulk and others leaders were also present on the occasion.

