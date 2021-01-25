Massive reshuffle in Punjab police hierarchy

Punjab police once gain witnessed a massive reshuffle after top officials from Lahore and Faisalabad were transferred from their positions.

As per the notification issued by the higher authorities, Muhammad Afzal was appointed SSP Operations Faisalabad while Imran Ahmed Malik was appointed as SP Security Lahore while Sardar Mavarhan Khan named SP headquarters Lahore.

In other appointments, Tasawar Iqbal was posted as SP Operations Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was given charge of SP Investigations Lahore, Shehzad Hameed appointed as SP Security II Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Ajmal as SP Investigation Cantt Division and Asim Iftikhar as SP Investigations Model Town.

Bushra Jamil was appointed as SP Headquarters traffic Punjab, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema as SP Investigation Punjab, Ahsan Ullah Chohan as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation and Syed Asad Muzaffar as SP Investigation II Punjab.

Moreover, SSP Arshad Zahid was posted as Regional Officer (RO) CTD Faisalabad while Gulfam Nasir was appointed as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Faisalabad region.