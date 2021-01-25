ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Rehman Malik for reviewing MTI decision for PIMS

  • Rehman Malik asked to review the decision about MTI Ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Monday said that all genuine issues of employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) should be addressed on priority basis.

Addressing the protesters at PIMS, Rehman Malik asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

He said that PIMS was the major hospital of federal capital where people from far-flung areas of the country visit here for treatment of medical complications.

He said that sincere steps should be taken for betterment of employees of PIMS and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital for having efficient service delivery system.

“If hospitals staff are satisfied they will provide their service in better way. Departments concerned should consider the problems of PIMS protesters and resolve immediately.”

Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Asfandyar Khan said that if their demands were not met by the competent authorities then there will be complete strike in the hospital.

He said that all departments including OPDs will remain non-functional except corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department will also remained closed.

Meanwhile, the medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday continued their protest in favour of their demands. Doctors and their supporting staff remained absent from their duties in OPDs.

Due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.

