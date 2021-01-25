Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs100 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change.
25 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was sold at Rs 113,450 against its sale at Rs 113,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs 97,265 against its sale at Rs 97,180 while ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs89,160.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 1300 and Rs 1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US $7 and was sold at US $ 1863 against its sale at US $ 56, the association added.
UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries
Gold prices increase by Rs100 per tola
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants
Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report
Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Read more stories
Comments