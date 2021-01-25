ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
SCCI chief voices concern over frequent increase in electricity tariff

  • Sherbaz Bilour asked the government to take steps for mitigating problems of the business community.
APP 25 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour has expressed concerns over frequent increase in power tariff and suspension of natural gas supply to industries by Feb 01.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Sherbaz Bilour observed increase in price of electricity of Rs 1.95 per unit, putting burden of Rs.200 billion on consumers.

The chamber president said it was also a matter of grave concern that the billion collection/ recovery has dropped from 93 per cent to 88 per cent, which is a major cause of hovering the circular debts.

He said running of ‘high-cost’ power plants instead of giving priority to the cheapest one as reason behind increasing prices of electricity.

The SCCI chief went on to say that frequent increase in electricity tariffs would escalate production cost of industries, besides the trading community would be unable to pay high electricity bills amid the prevalent Covid-19 situations.

Sherbaz Bilour asked the government to take steps for mitigating problems of the business community.

