Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is a must for regional peace and stability, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Ina statement, Qureshi said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. "India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time," he stated.

"Indian troops are subjecting to oppression the innocent Kashmiri people." He said Pakistan is determined for peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister maintained that the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He regretted that India has not reciprocated to peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FM said Pakistan is consistently apprising the world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Qureshi said that Pakistan and specifically India have changed a lot in the last four years, hence any engagement and relations should be developed on the basis of new ground realities.

He pointed out that resentment within India is rising and it is a new face of Hindutva, a new practical demonstration of the thinking of the RSS. He mentioned that minorities in India are finding themselves to be insecure.