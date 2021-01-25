ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 36.57 (0.75%)
BR30 25,174 Increased By ▲ 450.12 (1.82%)
KSE100 46,152 Increased By ▲ 283.58 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,188 Increased By ▲ 126.61 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea shares post record closing high on chip boost, US stimulus hopes

  • The won ended at 1,100.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,103.2.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday, driven up by chip giants, as investors hoped that a massive stimulus package would be passed soon in the United States. The won and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The KOSPI soared 68.36 points, or 2.18%, to 3,208.99, rebounding from a 0.6% decline on Friday and marking its fourth gain in five sessions. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged 3% and 5.1%, respectively. Other heavyweights such as LG Chem and Naver added about 1.5%.

** "Global equities strengthened on hopes for a passage of Biden administration's stimulus package Investors are eyeing earnings reports from technology heavyweights at home and in the US," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** President Joe Biden's administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, some of whom pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

** Back home, the central bank is due to release the fourth quarter GDP data on Tuesday, which is seen growing 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, according to 14 economists polled by Reuters.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 236.9 billion won ($215.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,100.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,103.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,100.7 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.45.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.3 basis points to 1.006%.

South Korea stocks benchmark KOSPI Kiwoom Securities Kospi index GDP ratio

South Korea shares post record closing high on chip boost, US stimulus hopes

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters