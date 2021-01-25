ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign investment faces U-shaped recovery: UN

AFP 25 Jan 2021

GENEVA: Global foreign direct investment flows are set to go through a U-shaped recovery, staying weak in 2021, the United Nations warned on Sunday.

FDI is likely to bottom out this year before picking up again in 2022, said the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

“Global FDI flows will remain weak in 2021,” UNCTAD said in its latest Investment Trends Monitor report, with the world still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has eviscerated economies.

The UN agency said FDI collapsed last year, falling by 42 percent to from $1.5 trillion in 2019 to an estimated $859 billion in 2020. UNCTAD predicts a further drop of five to 10 percent this year.

FDI finished 2020 more than 30 percent below the trough after the global financial crisis in 2009, and at a level last seen in the 1990s, the report said.

“The decline of global FDI will bottom out in 2021, and a real recovery will start in 2022,” James Zhan, UNCTAD’s investment and enterprise director, told reporters in Geneva.

“Overall, the global FDI is likely to follow a U-shaped recovery, unlike global trade and GDP (gross domestic product), which have been predicted to be a V-shaped recovery starting already 2021.”

The ongoing risks surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the speed at which vaccination campaigns can be rolled out, and sluggishness in releasing economic aid will put the brakes on an FDI comeback this year, he explained.

“Investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new overseas productive assets,” said the report.

Green-field project announcements — considered an indicator of future FDI trends — were 35 percent down in 2020, figures that “do not bode well for new investment in industrial sectors in 2021”, said the report.

Green-field investment typically refers to projects that create new physical facilities which are considered productive, in part because they normally create jobs.

The indicator is flashing red for developing countries.

“For developing countries, the prospects for 2021 are a major concern,” said Zhan.

Although FDI flows in developing economies seemed relatively resilient in 2020, greenfield announcements in such countries plunged by 46 percent, while international project finance — typically financial arrangements from several partners for large infrastructure projects — dropped by seven percent.

International investment projects tend to have a long gestation period and react to crises with a delay, both on the downward slope and in the recovery.

The biggest shocks on these indicators were felt in Africa in 2020, with a 63 percent drop in greenfield announcements, while international project finance in the continent fell by 40 percent.

Greenfield announcements dropped by 51 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, and by 38 percent in Asia.

“Any increase in global FDI flows is more likely to come from cross-border mergers and acquisitions, rather than from new investment in productive assets,” the report said, citing deals already announced but not yet completed.

Mergers and acquisitions bounced back in the second half of 2020, especially in the tech and healthcare sectors, which are not as affected by the pandemic as other sectors.

Meanwhile bargain-hunting companies should benefit from low interest rates and rising stock market valuations.

European companies are set to attract more than 60 percent of technology deals in value terms, but several developing economies are also seeing an increase, the report said.

India and Turkey are attracting “record numbers of deals” in the digital and information technology consulting sectors.

Acquiring firms are mostly based in developed economies (80 percent), with European companies “significantly increasing” mergers and acquisitions activity.

Trade UN FDI development UNCTAD foreign investment

Foreign investment faces U-shaped recovery: UN

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.