Bovines’ meat: Export refinance facility allowed

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed export refinance facility under the Export Finance Scheme for the export of meat of bovine animals.

The SBP has made some changes made in the negative list and in this regard, the SBP has advised that exports of meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled (HS Code 0201), and meat of sheep or goats, fresh, chilled or frozen (HS Code 0204) have been made eligible for export refinance facility under the Export Finance Scheme.

