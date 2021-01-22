World
Zambia, IMF to hold talks on credit facility from next month
- The programme discussions will centre of the government's objectives to attain fiscal and debt sustainability.
22 Jan 2021
JOHANNESBURG: Zambia will hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February 11 to March 3 to negotiate an extended credit facility, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
"The programme discussions will centre of the government's objectives to attain fiscal and debt sustainability," the ministry said in a statement signed by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.
