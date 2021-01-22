Twitter suspends account of top Iran leader Khamenei after he posted a call for an attack on Trump

The Twitter account of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was suspended after what appears to be a call for an attack on Donald Trump.

The post on the Khamenei’s Twitter account late Thursday warned there was no escape from payback for the US strike outside Baghdad airport which killed Iran’s foreign military operations chief General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

“Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani’s killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance,” it said.

“Revenge can take place at any moment.”

By Friday morning Twitter had suspended the account. However, Khamenei’s office runs several accounts and the others were still working.

however, Twitter later clarified that it has has suspended a fake account of Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei and will delete its previous previous tweet.

The tweet from Ayatollah Khamenei's account refers to General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone in Baghdad a year ago.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed a tweet by Khamenei in which he said U.S. and British-made vaccines were unreliable and may be intended to “contaminate other nations”. The platform said the tweet violated its rules against misinformation.