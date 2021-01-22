ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitable': PMI

  • A double-dip recession for the eurozone economy is looking increasingly inevitable as tighter Covid-19 restrictions took a further toll on businesses in January.
  • This was due to the "ongoing relative resilience of manufacturing, rising demand for exported goods.
AFP 22 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: A slowdown in eurozone business activity accelerated in January, making a new recession almost certain as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to batter the economy, a key survey showed Friday.

The closely watched PMI index compiled by IHS Markit is considered the earliest indicator of the state of the economy and the latest reading confirmed fears that the year-old virus crisis is still going strong.

"A double-dip recession for the eurozone economy is looking increasingly inevitable as tighter Covid-19 restrictions took a further toll on businesses in January," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

This meant that the economies of the 19 countries that use the single currency, dominated by Germany and France, would sink back into recession after only a very short recovery over the European summer.

The firm's closely watched PMI index fell from 49.1 points in December to 47.5 points this month, further away from the 50-point level which indicates growth.

Williamson noted however that the bad start to 2021 would be less damaging than the economic collapse seen in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

This was due to the "ongoing relative resilience of manufacturing, rising demand for exported goods and the lockdown measures having been less stringent on average than last year," he said.

The difference between France and Germany was notable.

German exports managed to keep the country narrowly on a growth trajectory, while French business activity sank.

The situation for the rest of the eurozone, accounting for a little more than half of the bloc's economy, was even worse.

Worryingly, employment across the eurozone fell for an eleventh consecutive month, albeit with modest increases in France and Germany, IHS Markit said.

The bleak picture confirmed a warning by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde who saw "serious risks" still looming over the eurozone economy.

Much hope has been put in the distribution of vaccinations to reopen the economy but the campaign in the EU is going at a slower pace than hoped.

The rollout of vaccines had instilled "a strong degree of confidence" but "the recent rise in virus case numbers has caused some pull-back in optimism," Williamson said.

IHS Markit on Friday also posted an alarming survey result for Britain, where activity collapsed from a modest expansion in December to a low 40.6 points in January.

The country, which left the EU's single market on January 1, has seen a series of damaging lockdowns due to the spread of a more contagious strain of the virus.

IHS Markit PMI eurozone business activity

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitable': PMI

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters