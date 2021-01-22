ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Traffic plan issued for Karachi Test between Pakistan-South Africa

  • The roads leading to the National Stadium will be closed from 9am till 6pm and an alternate route will be provided.
  • “Commuters are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience,” said Police.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Jan 2021

Karachi traffic Police on Friday released the traffic plan for the first Test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium from January 26 - 30.

As per the notification, the roads leading to the National Stadium will be closed from 9am till 6pm and an alternate route will be provided.

“Commuters are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience,” said the press release.

As per the plan, all kind of traffic coming from Nursery will not be permitted to move towards the Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards National Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road).

These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shara-e-Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium Mall to NIPA.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road will also not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium.

“These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium Mall), Drigh Road to Shara-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth,” said the police regarding the alternate route.

The traffic police have stated that route from Liaquatabad via Hassan Square Flyover will also be closed for all kinds of cars and no one will be allowed to proceed towards the Stadium Road.

Meanwhile, traffic from University Road towards Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning will also be diverted.

Moreover, Public coming to Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town PS side.

Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to Peoples Chowrangi. Traffic Police staff will be present to assist /help them,” added the statement.

Pakistan South Africa Karachi PAK v SA Traffic Plan Karachi Test

Traffic plan issued for Karachi Test between Pakistan-South Africa

