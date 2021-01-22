World
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief
- Freight transport should continue but EU Council chief Charles Michel said.
22 Jan 2021
BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed Thursday to consider restricting non-essential trips across the bloc's internal borders in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Brussels' top officials said.
"All non essential travel should be strongly discouraged both within the country and of course across borders," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.
Freight transport should continue but EU Council chief Charles Michel said, "in terms of non-essential movements restrictions should be possible to consider".
