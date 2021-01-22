ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (0.12%)
BR30 24,870 Increased By ▲ 48.91 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

  • Freight transport should continue but EU Council chief Charles Michel said.
AFP 22 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed Thursday to consider restricting non-essential trips across the bloc's internal borders in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Brussels' top officials said.

"All non essential travel should be strongly discouraged both within the country and of course across borders," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Freight transport should continue but EU Council chief Charles Michel said, "in terms of non-essential movements restrictions should be possible to consider".

