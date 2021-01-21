ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PM's vision of Riasat-e-Madina meant to end exploitative system, ensure equality

  • He said the incumbent government would continue striving for establishing a society reflecting the model of Madina State.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said the objective behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Riasat-e-Madina was to get rid of an exploitative system and establish a society based on principles of equality.

The president, addressing a prize distribution ceremony of 15th Annual Quran Memorization Competition, said prior to the establishment of Madina State by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the society was rampant with exploitation of weak and poor, abuse of women rights and huge discrimination on the basis of colour and race.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki, Deputy Secretary General of World Muslim League (WML) Abdul Rehman bin Abdullah Al Zayd, Regional Director WML Saad Masood Al Harithi and a huge number of Huffaz-e-Quran attended the event.

The president congratulated the prize winning children and said the memorization of Holy Quran was not only a great achievement for them rather it would also bring about great reward for their parents in the life hereafter.

He said the memorization of Holy Quran was no less than a miracle meant to keep the divine teachings alive forever which was crucial particularly after the people in the past modified the divine books revealed on previous prophets.

Arif Alvi, who also distributed cash prizes of Rs. 0.5 million, Rs. 0.35 million and Rs. 0.25 million among the first, second and third position holders respectively, said his family was also lucky to have his grandfather, uncle and some cousins as Huffaz-e-Quran.

He said the memorization of Quran was also a great culture of Islam and Pakistan, and appreciated the services and of WML in the fields of religious services and charity.

He said the incumbent government would continue striving for establishing a society reflecting the model of Madina State.

President Alvi said both Quran and Holy Prophet (PBUH) ensured deliverance of society from exploitation, burial of women alive and inequality or discrimination towards the poor.

The president told the gathering that Islam had granted rights to women far before the western society, which was no less than a revolution in the Arab society.

He said the incumbent government was also striving to interpret and enforce the very principles of human rights and equality introduced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The president spoke high of the services by Saudi King and Crown Prince for Islam particularly the administration of two holy mosques and facilitation of pilgrims.

He said the state was supposed to create equal opportunities for both the rich and the poor.

He said the deep rooted Pak-Saudi ties were based on religious values and the brotherly love between the two countries would continue forever.

Arif Alvi Imran Khan Riasat e Madina Saad Masood Al Harithi Abdul Rehman bin Abdullah Al Zayd Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki Pir Nurul Haq Qadri Madina State

