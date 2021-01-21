Pakistan
Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Friday: Met Office
21 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted cold or dry and partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 10 to 12 degree centigrade, with 85 to 95 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.
