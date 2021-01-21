Sports
Rio omnium champion Viviani resting after heart issue
21 Jan 2021
PARIS: Italian cyclist Elia Viviani is required to rest for a fortnight after a "minor heart rhythm" issue, his Cofidis team announced on Thursday.
Viviani, 31, said that he first felt something was not right last Sunday.
"With my personal doctor we decided to do a full check-up at a clinic in Ancona. After these tests I underwent a minor procedure which was successful," he said.
The omnium gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics is due to be back in the saddle for the UAE Tour starting on February 21.
He then plans to line up in the Tirreno-Adriatico (March 10-16) followed by the Milan-SanRemo on March 20.
