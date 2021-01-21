CBOT corn may rise into $5.33-3/4 to $5.37-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a resistance at $5.29 per bushel, and rise into $5.33-3/4 to $5.37-3/4 range.

The resistance is identified as the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $4.89-1/4 to $5.41-1/2. The correction from $5.41-1/2 ended around $5.15-1/4.

It is not very clear if the correction would extend. The clearer part is that corn may keep its current momentum and rise into the target zone.

Support is at $5.21-1/2, a break below which could confirm the extension of the fall towards $5.09 to $5.15-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer forming on Wednesday looks like a typical bullish reversal pattern, marking the end of a correction from the Jan. 13 high of $5.41-1/2. The contract may retest a resistance at $5.38-1/2.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

