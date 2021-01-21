ANL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.51%)
AVN 95.99 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.45%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
FCCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.65%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.43%)
KAPCO 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.49%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.41%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
TRG 108.53 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.95%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 48.3 (1%)
BR30 24,992 Increased By ▲ 298.41 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,117 Increased By ▲ 440.01 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,195 Increased By ▲ 169.55 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise into $5.33-3/4 to $5.37-3/4 range

  • Support is at $5.21-1/2, a break below which could confirm the extension of the fall towards $5.09 to $5.15-1/4 range.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a resistance at $5.29 per bushel, and rise into $5.33-3/4 to $5.37-3/4 range.

The resistance is identified as the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $4.89-1/4 to $5.41-1/2. The correction from $5.41-1/2 ended around $5.15-1/4.

It is not very clear if the correction would extend. The clearer part is that corn may keep its current momentum and rise into the target zone.

Support is at $5.21-1/2, a break below which could confirm the extension of the fall towards $5.09 to $5.15-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer forming on Wednesday looks like a typical bullish reversal pattern, marking the end of a correction from the Jan. 13 high of $5.41-1/2. The contract may retest a resistance at $5.38-1/2.

Charts are not available in reports received through "Alert". To get charts, key in "TECH/C" to retrieve the original reports.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT

CBOT corn may rise into $5.33-3/4 to $5.37-3/4 range

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters