Markets
Hong Kong stocks builds on rally in morning session
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 49.72 points, to 30,012.19.
21 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday morning, extending their rally into a sixth straight day that has sent the market above 30,000 for the first time since April 2019 as traders welcomed in the new presidency of Joe Biden.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 49.72 points, to 30,012.19.
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
Hong Kong stocks builds on rally in morning session
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted
Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries
Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days
PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan
Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans
Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H
Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage
‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings
Read more stories
Comments