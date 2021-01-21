Hong Kong stocks builds on rally in morning session

ANL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 94.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.70 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.32%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFBL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
JSCL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.14%)
KAPCO 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
MLCF 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.46%)
PAEL 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.57%)
POWER 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.21%)
PPL 94.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 22.04 (0.46%)
BR30 24,807 Increased By ▲ 113.45 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,848 Increased By ▲ 171.11 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,091 Increased By ▲ 65.55 (0.34%)
AFP 21 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday morning, extending their rally into a sixth straight day that has sent the market above 30,000 for the first time since April 2019 as traders welcomed in the new presidency of Joe Biden.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 49.72 points, to 30,012.19.

