ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thatta water supply case: Two more witnesses summoned

Fazal Sher 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case, on Tuesday, summoned two more witnesses for recording of their statements in the Thatta Water Supply reference involving former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case against Zardari, Ejaz Ahmad Khan and others regarding award of illegal contract of Thatta water supply to Harish and Company, summoned two witnesses, Syed Nadeem Ahmad and Kaleem Shehzad for recording their statements, and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 27.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s and other accused’s counsels filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption for his clients from personal appearance before it, which the court approved.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Irfan Bhola, prosecutor NAB, defence cousnel Farooq H Naek, and Arshad Tabraiz as well as witnesses, Ali Raz and Tariq Majeed, appeared before the court. Accused in the custody of jail authorities were produced before the court. Naek told the court that he does not need to cross examine the witnesses, Ali Raz and Tariq Majeed. At this, the court summoned witnesses, Syed Nadeem Ahmad and Kaleem Shehzad, and adjourned the case till January 27. According to a joint investigation team (JIT) report on fake bank accounts, Harish and Co – Harish s/o Kalumal, chief executive officer (CEO) admitted that he won contract worth Rs164 million for rehabilitation of urban water supply, Thatta, and admitted having paid Rs39.25 million (24 percent) as bribe for his contracts.

As per the NAB officials that Harish and Co did not qualify for “Thatta Water Supply Scheme”.

During the investigation, a contractor namely, Harish s/o Kalumal, owner M/S Harish and Co appeared and admitted before the JIT that he gave illegal gratification of amount Rs39.25 million to Ali Akbar Abro (the then XEN/part of procurement committee) for award of said contract to him on May 21, 2015.

This amount paid as kickback eventually landed into a bank account by the name of Royal International, which turned out to be a fake account. The anti-graft body nominated Asif Ali Zardari and 13 other suspects, in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference, and Ashfaq Leghari, and in-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto, in the supplementary reference. In interim reference, the bureau nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh, Hassan Memon, project director/ chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Farrukh Khan, Ramzan, Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Asif Ali Zardari JIT Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Thatta water supply case Ejaz Ahmad Khan

Thatta water supply case: Two more witnesses summoned

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.