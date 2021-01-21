Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
21 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 19-01-2021 In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 10,800 180 10,980 10,880 + 100/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 11,574 193 11,767 11,660 + 107/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
