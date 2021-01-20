World
Biden vows 'we will defeat' domestic terror, white supremacy
- The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat,".
20 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to defeat political extremism and domestic terror in his first speech as US president.
The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat," he said in his inaugural address on the steps of the US Capitol.
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
