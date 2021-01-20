ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Biden vows 'we will defeat' domestic terror, white supremacy

  • The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat,".
AFP 20 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to defeat political extremism and domestic terror in his first speech as US president.

The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat," he said in his inaugural address on the steps of the US Capitol.

