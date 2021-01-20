World
Ukraine discussed green bond issue with IMF to pay renewable energy debt
- We will be able to continue paying off debts to renewable energy producers with the help of this tool.
- Ukraine is currently in a talk with the IMF mission to unlock loans under a $5 billion programme.
20 Jan 2021
KYIV: Ukraine has discussed with the International Monetary Fund a plan to issue green bonds to repay debts to renewable energy producers, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
"We will be able to continue paying off debts to renewable energy producers with the help of this tool," Shmygal said at a televised government meeting, without giving further details.
Ukraine is currently in a talk with the IMF mission to unlock loans under a $5 billion programme.
PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan
Ukraine discussed green bond issue with IMF to pay renewable energy debt
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries
No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi
PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program
Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws
Read more stories
Comments