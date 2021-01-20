ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Markets

Gulf stocks gain in early trade

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

Stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi on track to extend gains for a fourth session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries and a 1.3% gain in Saudi British Bank.

Dubai's main share index added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Financials stocks also drove the gains in the Dubai index, with Emirates NBD Bank and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank gaining 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, with Aldar Properties jumping 8.4%, its biggest intraday gain since Oct.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a framework between Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for development of capital projects in the emirate.

The framework includes Aldar taking on the management of 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) worth of major projects.

The index's gains, however, were limited by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat.

In the previous session, Etisalat saw its best day in nearly six years as the company called a board meeting on JAn. 20, to discuss increasing the foreign ownership limit in the firm.

Elsewhere, Qatar's main index gained 0.1%, driven mainly by a 1.5% rise in market heavyweight Industries Qatar .

