ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish central bank may be rewarded if it holds its nerve

  • Since Turkey made big changes at its central bank and finance ministry and shifted towards conventional policies, the lira has soared.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

If Turkey's monetary policymakers hold their nerve and leave rates unchanged at their current levels, they could see the lira rising substantially, lowering inflation and laying the foundation for a future easing.

Turkey's president has criticised high interest rates, a big issue for the central bank, which meets tomorrow and recently raised rates to 17%.

Since Turkey made big changes at its central bank and finance ministry and shifted towards conventional policies, the lira has soared.

To bow to the president now is likely to cripple the lira at a point that favours gains for risky assets.

Huge global stimulus has supported big rises for commodities and stocks, boosting demand for linked currencies. Backed by 17% rates, the lira could be a darling of this gambling spree.

USD/TRY is on the cusp of the 200-day moving average, with a break below a potentially triggering an acceleration higher for lira.

The further lira rises, the further rates can eventually be lowered.

Turkish central bank ECB Turkey Turkish lira stocks rally Turkey's president

Turkish central bank may be rewarded if it holds its nerve

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters