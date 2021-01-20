ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Shehbaz's wife approaches LHC against her arrest warrants

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021
Pakistani Nusrat Shahbaz (C), the wife of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, brother of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif and her sons Hamza Shahbaz (L) and Suleman Shahbaz, arrive at Lahore International Airport, 18 September 2004. The Sharif brothers and their father, wives and children were exiled in Saudi Arabia in December 2000, 14 months after Nawaz Sharif was deposed by Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf in a 1999 army coup. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI (Photo by ALI ARIF / AFP) — 2004 AFP
Pakistani Nusrat Shahbaz (C), the wife of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, brother of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif and her sons Hamza Shahbaz (L) and Suleman Shahbaz, arrive at Lahore International Airport, 18 September 2004. The Sharif brothers and their father, wives and children were exiled in Saudi Arabia in December 2000, 14 months after Nawaz Sharif was deposed by Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf in a 1999 army coup. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI (Photo by ALI ARIF / AFP) — 2004 AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court against her arrest warrants issued by an accountability court in a money laundering case.

She also challenged the decision of accountability court for not allowing her permanent exemption from appearance before the court.

Nusrat Shehbaz stated in her petition that she was residing in a foreign country for medical treatment for a long time prior to filing of the reference against her. She is suffering from different diseases and currently receiving medical treatment, hence could not return to the country for appearing in the hearings.

Nusrat pleaded the high court to set aside the verdict of NAB court regarding issuance of her arrest warrants and also rejecting her plea for permanent exemption from appearance before the court.

