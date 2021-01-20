Shehbaz's wife approaches LHC against her arrest warrants

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court against her arrest warrants issued by an accountability court in a money laundering case.

She also challenged the decision of accountability court for not allowing her permanent exemption from appearance before the court.

Nusrat Shehbaz stated in her petition that she was residing in a foreign country for medical treatment for a long time prior to filing of the reference against her. She is suffering from different diseases and currently receiving medical treatment, hence could not return to the country for appearing in the hearings.

Nusrat pleaded the high court to set aside the verdict of NAB court regarding issuance of her arrest warrants and also rejecting her plea for permanent exemption from appearance before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021