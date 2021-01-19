ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM's weak show exposes its actual public support: Sheikh Rasheed

  • They were given free hand to enter the Red Zone, rather the supporters were encouraged to join their leaders but the PDM leadership could manage only a flop show.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) limited public gathering of around 3,000 in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had exposed the actual following of opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, he advised the opposition parties to announce the long march now being their last option to exercise against the government, which, however, would face the same public response like today's.

He said not a single container was placed anywhere in the country in way of the PDM’s rallies while the police also did not stop even a single protester despite high alert.

They were given free hand to enter the Red Zone, rather the supporters were encouraged to join their leaders but the PDM leadership could manage only a flop show.

“As per media reports only 2,000 to 3,000 people participated in the protest, which shows their level of popularity. Now we are waiting to welcome their long march, which will be their last attempt to convince the government for getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, and police for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of PDM’s protest.

Due to limited public participation in the protest, he said, even the Metro Bus Service remained functional while Ulema and students of Madaris (seminaries) of the Federal Capital also played their responsible role.

Sheikh Rasheed said, “The opposition parties under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz should be very clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give them any NRO at any cost and they should better stop implementing anti-Pakistan agenda.”

He asked the PDM leadership to stop targeting those who were safeguarding the motherland.

Replying to a question, he said an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the matters related with the Broadsheet.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maryam Nawaz PDM NRO Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad ECP

PDM's weak show exposes its actual public support: Sheikh Rasheed

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters