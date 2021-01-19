Business & Finance
US imposes sanctions on Russian vessel helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- The department said it imposed the sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying ship "Fortuna" and its owner, KVT-RUS, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
19 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department on Tuesday slapped sanctions on a vessel helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian natural gas to Europe via Germany.
The department said it imposed the sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying ship "Fortuna" and its owner, KVT-RUS, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
US imposes sanctions on Russian vessel helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Read more stories
Comments