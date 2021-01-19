ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX turns around, gains 176 points to close at 45,903 points

  • As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gain and 210 sustained losses.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to witness bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 176.55 points with positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 45,903.23 points against 45,726.68 points on the last working day.

A total 491,787,174 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 543,645,793 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.934 billion against Rs21.659 billion previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gain and 210 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 29,407,000 shares and price per share of Rs103.49, Pak Refinery with a volume of 28,848,000 and price per share of Rs24.09 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,225,500 and price per share of Rs19.11.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs389.99 99 per share, closing at Rs9989.99 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs6600.01.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs3100, whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs35 per share closing at Rs1014.99.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX turns around, gains 176 points to close at 45,903 points

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters