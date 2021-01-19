ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: report

  • Biden has promised "a fair and humane immigration system" and has pledged aid to tackle the root causes of poverty and violence that drive Central Americans to the US.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden should immediately revoke deals the Trump administration struck with Central American countries on the handling of asylum seekers, a report published Monday by Democratic senators said.

In 2019, the US signed Asylum Cooperation Agreements (ACAs) with the members of the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America -- El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala -- as part of its policy to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants across its southern border.

The ACAs allow foreign migrants who request asylum at the US border -- the majority fleeing violence and poverty -- to be sent to await the outcome of their application in those Central American nations.

"The Trump administration views the ACAs as a model to be replicated with other countries around the world," said the document written by the Democratic staff of the Foreign Relations Committee and commissioned by incoming Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

"This is precisely the opposite of what needs to happen."

Biden, who will be inaugurated on Wednesday, has promised "a fair and humane immigration system" and has pledged aid to tackle the root causes of poverty and violence that drive Central Americans to the US.

The report said that since the implementation of the first ACA more than a year ago, none of the 945 asylum seekers transferred from the US to Guatemala have managed to receive asylum.

It cited "degrading" treatment of asylum seekers transferred from the US to Guatemala under the agreement, and said they were "effectively coerced to return to their home countries of Honduras or El Salvador, where many feared persecution and harm."

The report urged the rapid suspension of the pacts, to "restore our leadership in upholding the right to seek asylum and in protecting refugees."

"Congress and the Administration must renew our commitment to the protection of refugees and asylum seekers in the post-Trump era," said Menendez, who called the ACAs "disastrous" and "shameful".

The report also accused the White House and Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of using "coercive tactics" to force the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to sign the agreements.

The Trump administration resumed suspended financial assistance for the Northern Triangle countries after sealing the pacts.

Joe Biden Central America asylum deals

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: report

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters