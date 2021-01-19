ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.42%)
BR30 24,824 Increased By ▲ 378.44 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International community must hold India responsible for endangering region's peace, says FM

  • FM says Pakistan presented before the world irrefutable evidence of India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan through a dossier on November 14 last year
  • The world has realized that a fascist Hindutva regime is governing India that the world considers a secular state: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the international community must hold India responsible for endangering peace in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Qureshi said the world has realized that a fascist Hindutva regime is governing India that the world considers a secular state.

He said, "We presented before the world irrefutable evidence of India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan through a dossier on November 14 last year."

The FM highlighted that the EU DisinfoLab's recent report has confirmed Pakistan's reservations while Arnab Goswami's recently leaked chat has exposed the Pulwama drama.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the region, including Afghanistan. He said we want that the intra-Afghan dialogue reaches its logical conclusion with a success.

The foreign minister's statement comes in wake of Broadsheet scandal. Head of Broadsheet Kaveh Moussavi, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

The Broadsheet CEO, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi international community Indian govt endangering peace in the region Hindutva regime India's sponsorship of terrorism India responsible for terrorism

International community must hold India responsible for endangering region's peace, says FM

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters