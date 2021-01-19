International community must hold India responsible for endangering region's peace, says FM

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the international community must hold India responsible for endangering peace in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Qureshi said the world has realized that a fascist Hindutva regime is governing India that the world considers a secular state.

He said, "We presented before the world irrefutable evidence of India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan through a dossier on November 14 last year."

The FM highlighted that the EU DisinfoLab's recent report has confirmed Pakistan's reservations while Arnab Goswami's recently leaked chat has exposed the Pulwama drama.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the region, including Afghanistan. He said we want that the intra-Afghan dialogue reaches its logical conclusion with a success.

The foreign minister's statement comes in wake of Broadsheet scandal. Head of Broadsheet Kaveh Moussavi, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

The Broadsheet CEO, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.