Broadsheet proved that Nawaz lied to Parliament, SC and nation: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Broadsheet revelations have proved that ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lied to the Parliament, Supreme Court and the nation.

“With the broadsheet award details now public in which it is stated clearly by the arbitrator that Sharif family owned the Avenfield apartments as far back as 2000 at least,” said Umar in a tweet.

“It is conclusively established that Nawaz Sharif lied to the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the nation,” he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a five-member committee over the Broadsheet issue and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses.

The committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.