ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
ASC 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.29%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.08%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
JSCL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PAEL 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.84%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
TRG 106.10 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.13%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 22.9 (0.47%)
BR30 24,631 Increased By ▲ 185.87 (0.76%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 213.87 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 131.84 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran

  • "This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he told Bloomberg TV.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Bloomberg that Qatar has urged Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialogue with Iran and that it was the right time for Doha to broker negotiations.

"This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he told Bloomberg TV.

The Qatari foreign minister added that his government was supporting ongoing discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard early this month.

Commenting separately on potential US-Iran talks, he said that Qatar will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support whoever is chosen to do so.

"We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal happening", he said of potential talks between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar Iran Washington bloomberg Gulf Cooperation Council Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani US Iran talks

Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters