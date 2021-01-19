Installation of power, gas meters in Islamabad: Body to suggest mechanism to be reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to reconstitute a committee meant to suggest mechanism for removal of difficulties in installation of electricity and gas meters in Islamabad, through incorporating the words “by special invitation” for members.

Sharing the details, sources said, Federal Cabinet constituted a committee on September 8, 2020 for removal of difficulties in installation of new electricity and gas meters in Islamabad with the following composition to look into the matter and give its recommendations to the Cabinet within 60 days; (i) Minister for Law and Justice (Convener); (ii) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs; (iii) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior; (iv) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA); (v) representative of Planning. Development and Special Initiatives and; (vi) any co-opted member (s) the Committee deems necessary.

The Committee was notified on November 29, 2020 and the first meeting of the Committee was held on November 30, 2020. The issue regarding the executive authority of Advisors was recently adjudicated by the Islamabad High Court in Writ Petition No. 01 of 2020 and Writ Petition No. 1870 of 2020 of December 12, 2020. wherein para 17 held as follows:

“.An Advisor to the Prime Minister is not Member of the Cabinet and cannot participate in the proceedings, hence he can also not be a Member or even chair the Committee of the Cabinet...”

In light of the principle established in the judgment supra, the six members Committee needs reconstitution as the Advisors cannot be members of the Committees constituted by the Federal Cabinet.

Therefore, the Ministry of Interior has proposed that the Committee may be re-constituted with the following members:- (i) Minister for law & Justice (Convener); (ii) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs (by special invitation); (iii) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior (by special invitation);(iv) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (by special invitation); (v) representative of Planning, Development and Special Initiative (by special invitation) and (vi) any co-opted member (s) the Committee deems necessary.

