Rana Sanaullah’s case: Senate body asks ministry to conduct impartial probe

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday asked the Ministry of Narcotics Control to conduct an impartial investigation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s case.

The committee, which met with Senator Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in the chair, said that it has effectively highlighted the legal aspects which are worth considering and the Ministry of Narcotics Control should consider them and complete the investigation of the case in an impartial manner.

Sanaullah was arrested in July last year by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near the Sukheki area.

Senator Tareen said that if anyone has misled the former Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi, action should be taken against him.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that when objections were raised against one investigative agency, further investigations should have been conducted by a different agency.

He said that the agency that arrested Sanaullah did not even record his statement.

There are so many flaws in the case that a procedure should be adopted in which matters can be reviewed properly and in accordance with the law, and resolved through effective planning, he said.

Senator Lieutenant General Abdul Qayyum (retd) said that when one has power, power should be used in the interest of the country and the nation.

“Baseless allegations should not be leveled against any important political leader,” he said. Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said that the parliament makes laws, and under it, the institutions form their standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“An independent inquiry should be conducted into the matter,” he said.

He said that the secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control should investigate the matter himself.

He also suggested that a special sub-committee be formed to monitor the matter, adding that the concerned minister had also said in his statement that he would release the video but it had not been released till date.

Senator Noman Wazir Khattak said that there was enough evidence in such a case and it needed to be clarified.

Shoaib Dastgir, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control said that the matter was sub judice before the court, therefore, no further view and comments could be given on the subject.

According to the brief facts of the case submitted by the ministry before the committee, on July 1, 2019 Rana Sanullah Khan, MNA along with five co-accused were arrested on recovery of 15kg heroin.

The FIR was registered on July 1, 2019 against the accused persons at police station regional directorate ANF Lahore under section 9 (C), 15, & 17 of the Narcotics Control Substances Act 1997.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed bail to the accused vide order dated December 23, 2019.

The bail order of the LHC has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the ANF which is pending for decision.

The name of the accused, Sanaullah was kept on the ECL on December 27, 2019 in order to ensure his presence in court for trial.

Moreover, the case for framing of charge is currently pending in special court Lahore due to the delaying tactics of the accused.

The meeting also discussed question asked by Senator Seemee Ezdi regarding the details of routes of Pak-Afghan border being used for drug smuggling in the country.

Senator Ezdi said that it was the duty of the concerned agencies to control drug trafficking from the borders of the country.

Drug use has spread to educational institutions, she said, adding that drugs are easily available everywhere.

Khattak said that all agencies should work together for drug control. Institutions use their powers to rid the country of the scourge of drugs, he said, adding that in collaboration with the corporate sector, advertisements can also be aired on TV and similar improvements can be made through effective planning.

The committee decided that the matter would be reviewed at the next meeting by summoning 17 concerned institutions. The meeting was also attended by Senator Aurangzeb Khan and senior official of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

