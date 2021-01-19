Markets
LME official prices
19 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1974.50 2000.50 7979.50 1981.00 17970.00 21495.00 2698.50 2058.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1974.50 2000.50 7979.50 1981.00 17970.00 21495.00 2698.50 2058.50
3-months Buyer 1930.00 1998.50 7989.50 1999.00 17997.00 21075.00 2720.00 2080.00
3-months Seller 1930.00 1998.50 7989.50 1999.00 17997.00 21075.00 2720.00 2080.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20774.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20774.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
