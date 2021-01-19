World
More than 4 million Britons receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose
- A total of 4,062,501 people have received their first shot Public Health England said as the government ramps up the vaccination programme.
19 Jan 2021
LONDON: More than 4 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, according to official data on Monday which showed there had been a further 37,535 cases reported and 599 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
A total of 4,062,501 people have received their first shot Public Health England said as the government ramps up the vaccination programme.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
More than 4 million Britons receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose
Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Read more stories
Comments