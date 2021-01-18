FIEDMC to play crucial role in industrial development: governor

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) would play a crucial role in industrial development of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony after inaugurating FIEDMC-IQTM Training Centre, established at Faisalabad Garments City, in collaboration with the FIEDMC and Punjab University, he said that after taking over as governor Punjab, he had fixed targets for different universities including provision of potable water, conversion to solar energy and water harvesting.

He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, they had successfully achieved all three targets which would help in materialising the dream of prosperity.

He said that earlier different universities were getting electricity at Rs 22 per unit, but now they were consuming cheapest electricity at Rs10 per unit. Appreciating the inauguration of IQTM Training Centre, he said that it would link education with training, which would ensure skilled manpower for industrial sector.

“It will also help Pakistan to enter successfully into fourth industrial revolution,” he added. He said that progress and prosperity was directly linked with industrialization which was also highlighted by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Faisalabad.

He appreciated Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq and said that he has established this institution in collaboration with Punjab University in minimum possible time. It will provide highly skilled manpower to industrial units to be established in Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industry City and other industrial zones.

He said that linkages between industry and academia are imperative for the national development and in this connection other universities should follow the footprints of Punjab University.

He said that FIEDMC and other universities should also collaborate to ensure trained manpower for the industrial sector.

He said that office bearers of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Board and Pakistan Accreditation Council are also present in the meeting. There are lots of opportunities in the business sector but only those nations could avail from these opportunities who have the ability to maintain quality and stranded, he added.

The governor said that other universities should follow Punjab University and start degree programs in quality management. He said that although it is not easy to initiate important projects but its sustainability is more important to harvest the socioeconomic benefits.

Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar Vice Chancellor Punjab University addressed function and said that all kinds of support would be provided to the FIEDMC for training of industrial manpower. Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that during Prime Minister ‘s recent visit to Faisalabad, it was suggested that a training center for industrial workforce should be established.

FIEDMC immediately started work on this project and now we launched IQTM Training Center to produce training manpower for industrial sector under vision of the premier.

FIEDMC is also working 5-6 other projects to establish more training centers so that lack of trained and skilled workforce for industrial sector could be overcome, he added. Later, FIEMDC Chairman presented a memento to Governor Punjab while Governor Punjab presented shield to Vice Chancellor Punjab University. Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Khiyal Ahmad Kastro, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and others were also present on the occasion.