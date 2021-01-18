Opposition should forget about an NRO: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday advised the opposition to forget about an NRO (National Reconciliation Order).

Talking to the media after having a meeting with a delegation of party workers here at his camp office, he regretted that the opposition, which weakened the state institutions in the past, was laying siege to them now for personal political gains.

The minister said the people have fully foiled every conspiracy of the opposition, asserting that the opposition leaders should shun their negative and undemocratic attitude forthwith. The people had snatched away power from the looters in 2018 and the negative politics of the corrupt would be buried in the elections of 2023, he remarked.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the opposition was frustrated after the failure of its political tactics as it tried to put the lives of the people in danger for some political benefits.

The disappointing political moves of the opposition, aimed at creating unrest, would face defeat as PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) did want to see the speedy development process initiated by PTI government, he lamented.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the opposition was conspiring to save its swag when the nation was struggle hard to fight out coronavirus. The minister emphasised that the looters would not be able to secure their political booty.

He advised the opposition to forget about the NRO as Prime Minister Imran Khan had waged an arduous campaign against corruption and the fight against corruption would be brought to its logical end.

Similarly, the conspiracies of those trying to divide the nation for an NRO would be foiled at all levels, he vowed. "PM Imran Khan is a strong hope of the nation and he will not disappoint them, as the PTI government is fulfilling its promises made with the people," he concluded.