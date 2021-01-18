ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Educational activities resume from Class 9 to 12; teams to ensure implementation of SOPs: Minister

  • The Minister said that this year furniture for 500,000 students of government schools would be provided by June which would cost over Rs 3 billion.
APP 18 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: As per the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) the educational activities from class 9 to 12 have resumed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai.

Talking to media here during his visit to Government Shaheed Saqib Ghani Higher Secondary School he said that special teams have been constituted to ensure implementation of corona SOPs at educational institutions in letter and spirit.

He urged parents, teachers and students to strictly follow the SOPs as a responsible citizen and help the government in this war against the pandemic, adding that the remaining classes from Nursery to Grade-VIII would also be opened as per the schedule and as per the guidelines of health department.

Shahram said that testing and screening of teachers and students against corona infection would continue and measures are being taken to increase the testing facilities.

He said that all basic items including sanitizer, soap and other necessary things would be provided to schools soon while students would be bound to bring and wear face masks from home.

Referring to teachers’ issues, the Minister assured that the problems of IT and other cadres’ teachers would be resolved on priority basis. He directed the education department to work on service structure for the SST and IT teachers.

The Minister said that this year furniture for 500,000 students of government schools would be provided by June which would cost over Rs 3 billion.

To a question he said that this year the students would not be promoted without appearing in the annual examinations for which the education department has already prepared plan.

NCOC SOPs COVID

Educational activities resume from Class 9 to 12; teams to ensure implementation of SOPs: Minister

Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters