ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move

  • The Russian foreign ministry said Monday the allegations were "unfounded and slanderous".
AFP 18 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday it was expelling two Dutch diplomats from the country in response to a "provocative" decision by the Netherlands in December to remove two Russian embassy staff over spying allegations.

Moscow summoned Dutch charge d'affaires Joost Reintjes, the foreign ministry said in a statement, telling him that two Dutch diplomats had two weeks to leave the country.

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel from Russia two diplomatic employees of the embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow," the statement said.

In December Dutch security officials said the country was expelling two alleged Russian spies working as diplomats after "rolling up" a spy network that targeted hi-tech industries.

The Russian officers from the foreign SVR intelligence service had built up a "substantial" network of sources that could have damaged national interests, the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said.

The Russian foreign ministry said Monday the allegations were "unfounded and slanderous".

Relations between The Hague and Moscow have been strained since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in July 2014 over a part of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.

The Netherlands has said Moscow was responsible for the disaster, in which 298 people were killed, 196 of them Dutch.

Russia Dutch diplomats

Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters