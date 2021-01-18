Pakistan
Cold intensity likely to increase in capital during coming: Spokesman PMD
- He said fog would may reduce in capital after the upcoming rain spell on expected from January 23 whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said intensity of cold is likely to increase in federal capital during coming days.
Talking to APP, he said fog would may reduce in capital after the upcoming rain spell on expected from January 23 whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.
Heavy snowfall would also be expected in Skardu,Gilgit-Baltistan,Astore,Kashmir and other hilly areas during the spell, he said adding, due to which the intense cold might persists in most parts of the country.
He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and Nathia Gali during this time span.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
Cold intensity likely to increase in capital during coming: Spokesman PMD
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Read more stories
Comments